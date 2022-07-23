News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Salman Khan applies for gun licence after receiving threat letter

Salman Khan applies for gun licence after receiving threat letter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 23, 2022 01:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Friday met newly-appointed Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the latter's office in south Mumbai.

IMAGE: Actor Salman Khan coming out of the office of police commissioner's office in Mumbai, July 22, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the police sources, the actor has applied for a weapon license.

While Khan said he visited the commissioner who was an "old friend" for congratulating him, the meeting came in the wake of a threat letter received by him last month.

 

The actor arrived at the Mumbai police headquarters around 4 pm and met Phansalkar, an official said, adding that it was just a courtesy visit and had nothing to do with any case.

Khan also met joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vishwas Nangre-Patil at the commissioner's office.

When asked by reporters about the purpose of the visit, the actor said, "He (police commissioner) is an old friend."

Last month, Salman Khan and his father, screenplay writer Salim Khan received a letter threatening that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was killed in May.

Khan and his family's security was enhanced after the incident.

As per the investigators, the Bishnoi gang wanted to extort money from Bollywood personalities.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bishnoi henchman grilled for threat letter to Salman
Bishnoi henchman grilled for threat letter to Salman
Moosewala murder: SIT reconstituted to expedite probe
Moosewala murder: SIT reconstituted to expedite probe
2 gangsters involved in Moosewala murder killed
2 gangsters involved in Moosewala murder killed
Russia, Ukraine ink pact to resume food grain export
Russia, Ukraine ink pact to resume food grain export
'Hardik is better than Shardul Thakur as all-rounder'
'Hardik is better than Shardul Thakur as all-rounder'
PIX: Modi hosts farewell dinner for President Kovind
PIX: Modi hosts farewell dinner for President Kovind
ED raids 2 Bengal ministers, seizes Rs 20cr in cash
ED raids 2 Bengal ministers, seizes Rs 20cr in cash
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Threat letter: Police record Salman's statement

Threat letter: Police record Salman's statement

Police scour CCTV footage near Salman home for clues

Police scour CCTV footage near Salman home for clues

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances