Scenes From Disha's Bikini Holiday

Scenes From Disha's Bikini Holiday

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 06, 2024 12:09 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

With temperatures rising in Mumbai, Disha Patani finds her own way to keep her body cool.

She jets over to Thailand for a bikini holiday!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha's dazzling pictures from her vacation.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

While chilling in the water, a little photoshoot won't hurt!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha's partner on the trip is celebrity makeup and hair stylist Severine Perina.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha will be seen next in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha will also make her debut in Tamil cinema with Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol.

