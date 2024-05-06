Scenes From Disha's Bikini Holiday

With temperatures rising in Mumbai, Disha Patani finds her own way to keep her body cool.
She jets over to Thailand for a bikini holiday!
Disha's dazzling pictures from her vacation.
While chilling in the water, a little photoshoot won't hurt!
Disha's partner on the trip is celebrity makeup and hair stylist Severine Perina.
Disha will be seen next in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.
Disha will also make her debut in Tamil cinema with Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol.