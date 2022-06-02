News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Moosewala murder: SIT reconstituted under new head to expedite probe

Moosewala murder: SIT reconstituted under new head to expedite probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 02, 2022 01:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Punjab police on Wednesday reconstituted the special investigation team, probing the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, under the supervision of head of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) to expedite investigations into the murder case, officials said.

IMAGE: Family members of Sidhu Moosewala at Kiratpur Sahib to immerse ashes of their son in the Sutlej, in Rupnagar district, June 1, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Additional director general of police Pramod Ban is the head of the AGTF.

Now, the six-member SIT (earlier it had three members) will have a new chairman, inspector general of police Jaskaran Singh, and two new members, including assistant inspector general AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and Mansa senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora.

 

Mansa SP (Investigation) Dharamveer Singh, Bathinda DSP (Investigation) Vishawajeet Singh and In-charge of CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh are the existing three members of the SIT.

In his fresh order, Director General of Police V K Bhawra stated that the SIT shall conduct the investigation on a day-to-day basis, arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and on completion of investigation, police report shall be submitted in the court of competent jurisdiction.

The SIT can co-opt any other police officer and take the assistance of any expert/officer, with approval of the DGP, the order further reads.

Moosewala, famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

The state police had termed the incident as a case of an inter-gang rivalry and said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder. Canada-based Goldy Brar, a member of Bishnoi gang, claimed the responsibility of the murder.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Moosewala was shot from up-close, 25 bullets hit him
Moosewala was shot from up-close, 25 bullets hit him
Moosewala makes final journey on favourite tractor
Moosewala makes final journey on favourite tractor
Punjab police make first arrest for Moosewala's murder
Punjab police make first arrest for Moosewala's murder
Covid spike in TN due to North Indian students: Mini
Covid spike in TN due to North Indian students: Mini
French Open PIX: Cilic ousts Rublev in epic battle
French Open PIX: Cilic ousts Rublev in epic battle
'Swiatek could become dominant player'
'Swiatek could become dominant player'
I would like to thank my district association: Dhoni
I would like to thank my district association: Dhoni
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Moosewala murder: Punjab police to question Bishnoi

Moosewala murder: Punjab police to question Bishnoi

Gangster Bishnoi withdraws plea seeking safeguards

Gangster Bishnoi withdraws plea seeking safeguards

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances