Home  » News » Saif Ali Khan attacker arrested in Thane after 3 days

Saif Ali Khan attacker arrested in Thane after 3 days

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 19, 2025 08:51 IST

After two missed identification the main accused in the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has been arrested from Maharashtra's Thane.

IMAGE: The man who attacked Saif Ali Khan was arrested from Maharashtra's Thane. Photograph: ANI on X

He has confessed to committing the crime, Mumbai police said on Sunday.

According to the Mumbai police, the accused worked as a waiter at a restaurant, and a briefing regarding the case will take place later at the DCP zone IX office at 9 am.

The Mumbai police also said that the accused was using multiple names including Vijay Das, Bijoy Das and Mohammed Iliyas and is currently lodged at Khar Police station.

 

Earlier, a person was detained in Mumbai and questioned. However, police clarified that he has no involvement with the case.

On Saturday, the Mumbai police detained another suspect in Chattisgarh.

The suspect was nabbed by the Raipur Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Durg, Chhattisgarh, while he was travelling by the Jnaneswari Express train and was handed over to the Mumbai Police.

The suspect was identified as Aakash Kanojia, aged 32-33 years. The RPF also shared the picture of the suspect.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Thursday.

The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
