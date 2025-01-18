Attack on Saif: Auto driver grilled, says I didn't...

The auto-rickshaw driver who rushed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to the hospital was called by Mumbai Police for questioning on Saturday.

IMAGE: Bhajan Singh. Photograph: ANI on X

Speaking to ANI, Bhajan Singh said that he was called at the Bandra Police Station for questioning.

He stated that he has not been contacted by Kareena Kapoor or anyone else so far.

"I was called there (Bandra Police Station) for questioning... I did not think about money that night... I have not been contacted by Kareena Kapoor or anyone else so far. I have not had any conversation with them," Bhajan Singh said.

Following the recent attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar praised the Mumbai Police and said that they are trying to trace the roots and the truth will come out very soon.

Speaking to the media, Shelar said, "Even today, Mumbai remains one of the safest among the megacities of the world. The history of the Mumbai Police has been commendable. Bandra was safe in the past, it is safe today, and it should remain safe in the future as well. For this, the Mumbai Police must continue their work."

"The police are working meticulously on this matter. The teams formed are trying to trace the roots of the issue, and the truth will come to light very soon. Catching the culprit should be the police's priority. I have conveyed this to the senior officials of the police department," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader also mentioned that he hopes that Saif Ali Khan would recover quickly.

"I had met him the day before yesterday. The attack on him and the subsequent surgery lasted for 5-6 hours. We hope that he recovers quickly and comes out of it fully well," Shelar said.

The incident, which left the actor with stab wounds to his thoracic spine, occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid in the early hours of Thursday.

Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation.

The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after he sustained major injuries.

As per the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan is doing well and has been shifted from ICU to a normal room.

The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful, and while Saif is currently 'out of danger', medical staff continue to monitor his condition closely.

In a related development, Mumbai Police have formed 20 teams as part of an extensive investigation to locate the assailant.

Additionally, police are examining CCTV footage and questioning over 30 individuals, including the actor's staff and people seen in the vicinity of his residence that night.