Blood-soaked Saif walked into hospital with his child: Doc

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 17, 2025 14:17 IST

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital after suffering injuries in a knife attack, is doing "very well" and his parameters have improved, doctors treating him said on Friday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The 54-year-old actor, who received six stab injuries, including in his neck, underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was taken after the brutal attack in his Bandra apartment by an intruder on early Thursday.

Khan is being shifted from the Intensive Care Units (ICU) to a special room at the private hospital, said the doctors.

"Today we will be restricting visitors as we want Saif Ali Khan to rest. He has to take rest due to knife-inflicted wounds, especially in the back which can have chances of infection, they added.

Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said that he was the doctor who met Saif within the first hour of his injury.

"He had blood all over. But he walked in like a lion with his young child. He is a real hero. He is doing well currently. His parameters have improved. He is being shifted from the ICU to a special room. We will keep visitors in check. We want him to rest," he added.

 

Dr Nitin Dange, Chief Neurosurgeon Lilavati Hospital, said Saif is fine and safe from any symptoms.

"He is doing excellent. We made him walk. There was no problem or pain or any other symptoms. Looking at several parameters, including his injuries and wounds, he is safe to be shifted from the ICU. The only thing we have advised him is to take rest for some time, owing to the wounds, especially on his back that can cause an infection," Dange said.

The doctor further said that the injury to actors' spine has been repaired and thus, restrictions of movement and restriction on visitor's movements are recommended for faster recovery.

"His hands had two wounds. One of them was on the neck, which has been repaired via plastic surgery. I operated on his spine where the sharp object was lodged and from where the fluid was coming out. It has been repaired now," Dange told reporters after the news conference.

Earlier today, Mumbai Police said that they have taken possession of a portion of the blade extracted from Saif's back, while efforts to recover the remaining part are still underway.

Mumbai Police on Friday detained one person in connection with an attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence. The person has been brought to the Bandra police station for further questioning.

With inputs from ANI

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
