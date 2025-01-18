HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Attacker did not touch...: Kareena tells police

Attacker did not touch...: Kareena tells police

January 18, 2025 12:29 IST

Saif Ali Khan's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has informed the police that the intruder who entered their house in Mumbai got aggressive during the scuffle but did not touch jewellery kept in the open, an official said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard at Satguru Sharan building after an intruder attacked Actor Saif Ali Khan, in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police recorded the actress's statement following the attack at the Bollywood star couple's apartment in Bandra in the early hours of Thursday, the official said.

An intruder attacked Khan (54) after entering his 12th-floor apartment in the Satguru Sharan building.

The actor sustained multiple stab wounds, including on his neck, and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

 

The official said Kareena, in her statement, said the intruder got very aggressive during the scuffle with Saif, stabbing him multiple times. He, however, did not touch the jewellery kept in the open.

He said the police are yet to record Khan's statement.

After the incident, Kareena's sister, actress Karishma Kapoor, took her to her residence in Khar, the official said.

The police have formed more than 30 teams to trace the attacker, who remains at large more than 48 hours after the incident.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
