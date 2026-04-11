Robbers Halt and Loot Sahyadri Express in Maharashtra

Passengers on the Kolhapur-Mumbai Sahyadri Express experienced a terrifying ordeal as robbers halted the train by tampering with signals and looted their valuables in Maharashtra.

Key Points The Kolhapur-Mumbai Sahyadri Express was stopped by robbers who tampered with a signal in Maharashtra.

Passengers on the Sahyadri Express were robbed of valuables, including mobile phones and gold ornaments.

The incident occurred near Shenoli station in Karad taluka, close to the Satara-Sangli border.

Miraj Railway Police are investigating the Sahyadri Express robbery and attempting to identify the suspects.

A gang of robbers stopped the Kolhapur-Mumbai Sahyadri Express in Maharashtra's Satara district by tampering with a signal and looted valuables from passengers, police said.

The incident occurred around Friday midnight near Shenoli station in Karad taluka, close to the Satara-Sangli border, an official said.

The train came to a halt after the suspects apparently caused the signaling system to malfunction, he said.

They then boarded the train and robbed passengers of valuables including mobile phones and gold ornaments, the official said.

On being alerted, a team of Miraj Railway Police reached the spot and initiated a probe.

Efforts are on to identify and trace the accused, police said.