Madhya Pradesh Constable Injures Uncle in Shooting After Argument

A Special Armed Force constable in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, is under investigation after allegedly shooting his uncle following a family dispute, highlighting the potential for violence in domestic conflicts.

Key Points A SAF constable in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly shot his uncle after a minor argument.

The constable used a country-made pistol, seriously injuring his uncle's thigh.

The incident stemmed from a family dispute, with the father and uncle of the accused recently separated.

The injured uncle was referred to Gwalior for advanced treatment.

Police are investigating the shooting and plan to arrest the accused constable.

A Special Armed Force (SAF) constable allegedly shot his uncle using a country-made pistol following a minor dispute in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, leaving him seriously injured, police said on Saturday.

The injured man received primary treatment at the district hospital on Friday before doctors referred him to Gwalior for advanced treatment.

Police said the accused, Ravi Gurjar, is a constable posted with the SAF's 5th Battalion in Morena.

"He and his uncle Raju Gurjar had an argument in the Sumawali area on Friday morning, prompting the constable to fire a round using a country-made pistol. The bullet hit Raju Gurjar in the thigh," police said.

The accused fled the scene, while his uncle was taken to Morena district hospital and was subsequently referred to Gwalior, police said.

According to police, the father and uncle of the accused constable had separated recently after a dispute in their family.

A Sumawali police station officer said the injured man's statement is being recorded at the Gwalior hospital.

"After recording his statement, a case will be registered. We will also inform the SAF battalion and arrest the accused soon," he added.