Madhya Pradesh SHO Suspended for Dancing on History-Sheeter's Shoulders

A police officer in Madhya Pradesh faces suspension after a video surfaced showing him celebrating his birthday by dancing on the shoulders of a known criminal, raising serious questions about police conduct and ethics.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A police SHO in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, was suspended after a video showed him dancing on the shoulders of a history-sheeter.

The incident occurred at the SHO's birthday party held on the Joura police station premises.

The history-sheeter, Lovkush Sharma, has multiple bike theft cases against him.

The suspended SHO claimed he was unaware of the history-sheeter's background and that the individual was a police informer.

The Superintendent of Police deemed the SHO's conduct against the police manual and initiated an inquiry.

A police SHO in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district was suspended after he danced at his birthday party seated on the shoulders of a history-sheeter with bike theft cases against his name and a video of the act reached higher authorities, an official said on Monday.

Station House Officer Darshan Lal Shukla's birthday party was held on the Joura police station premises around 9pm on February 28, he said.

"A cake was cut, garlands were placed, and people kept arriving to greet Shukla. Lovkush Sharma, a history-sheeter with bike theft cases from Morena City Kotwali police station area, was present at the party. A video showed Sharma lifting a delighted Shukla onto his shoulders and the duo dancing," the official said.

The video also showed other policemen dancing behind Shukla and Sharma, the official said.

As per records of Morena City Kotwali police station, Sharma was held on June 12 last year in connection with 13 motorcycle theft cases. Sharma is also accused of assaulting an electricity department assistant engineer and other staffers, sources said.

SHO's Defense and Police Action

In his defence, Shukla claimed he was unaware of those who had come for his birthday party as it was a well attended one.

The suspended SHO also claimed the person who lifted him on his shoulders was a police informer and had provided information in a few cases.

Morena Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh said Shukla's conduct was against the police manual.

"Shukla has been suspended with immediate effect and attached to police lines (taken off field duty). An inquiry into the entire incident is underway and further action will depend on the inquiry report," the SP said.