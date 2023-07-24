Sacked Rajasthan minister says not allowed to present 'red diary'

Former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha alleged that Congress leaders dragged him out of the state assembly on Monday.

IMAGE: Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha being prevented from entering the state assembly, Jaipur, July 24, 2023. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The Rajasthan assembly was adjourned on Monday after sacked minister Gudha, along with Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, created a ruckus after which speaker CP Joshi adjourned the proceedings.

After coming out of the house, Gudha told reporters, "Around 50 people attacked me, punched me, kicked me and Congress leaders dragged me out of the assembly. The chairman of the Rajasthan assembly did not even allow me to speak. There were allegations against me that I am with the BJP. I want to know, what is my fault?"

Gudha was seen carrying a red colour diary in the house today which, according to him, contains details which can expose Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"After CM Gehlot asked me, I snucked a red diary from a raid site where the ED and income-tax were conducting raids," he said.

"I wanted to present my red diary to the chairman but he did not allow me to speak. Congress leader Shanti Kumar Dhariwal pushed me and other Congress leaders started fighting with me and took away some pages from the diary. Some Congress leaders kicked and punched me and later threw me out of the assembly. I was getting calls to not attend the session and that I will be sent to jail soon," Gudha claimed.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition in Rajasthan assembly Rajendra Singh Rathore said the government should come forward if there is nothing serious about the red diary that Gudha was carrying.

"Rajendra Gudha was not allowed to speak. If there is nothing in the red diary, then the government should come forward," he said.

Before the proceedings Gudha said the atrocities against women are increasing in the state, adding that there was nothing wrong about the remarks he made in the state assembly over the condition of women in the state.

Gudha further asserted that he would not issue an apology in this matter.

"Why will I apologise, what was my fault? I did not say anything wrong, atrocities against women are increasing in the state. I will answer in the house. We were not allowed to speak but now I am free," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Gudha had criticised his own government over recent incidents of crimes against women in the state which led to his sacking from the state cabinet.

Speaking in the assembly, Gudha had said it should be accepted that the state government had “failed” in women's safety.

"It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves why atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan," Gudha said before his sacking.