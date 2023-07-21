Minister raises atrocities on women in Rajasthan, Gehlot sacks him

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday sacked Rajendra Gudha as minister of state, hours after he cornered the state government in the assembly.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Photograph: Courtesy, Ashok Gehlot on Twitter

"Rajendra Gudha has been terminated from the post of minister of state," an official source told PTI.

Gudha held charge as minister of state for sainik kalyan (independent charge), home guard and civil defence, panchayati raj and rural development.

The development soon after he questioned his own government in the state assembly on Friday.

"The way we have failed to provide security to women in Rajasthan and atrocities on women have increased, instead of raising the issue of Manipur, we should introspect," Gudha said in the assembly.

Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore slammed the state government saying Rajasthan tops the chart of crimes against women.

"Cabinet minister Rajendra Gudha himself is stating the reality of atrocities being done on sisters and daughters in Rajasthan. According to Article 164(2) of the Constitution, the cabinet works on the basis of collective responsibility and the state of a minister is considered to be that of the entire cabinet," Rathore later tweeted.

He also asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is also the home minister, to take responsibility for the "poor" state of law and order in Rajasthan.