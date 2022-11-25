80% MLAs with Sachin Pilot, says Gehlot's minister

It's Gehlot versus Pilot in Rajasthan Congress, again.

IMAGE: Congress leader Sachin Pilot with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: @SachinPilot/Twitter

The political drama on Thursday took a new turn after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had called state Congress leader Sachin Pilot a "traitor" and said that he can never become the Chief Minister of the state.

Responding to Gehlot's remark, State Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha claimed that 80 per cent of the MLAs are with Sachin Pilot and there is no better politician than him.

"We will leave our stake for the chief ministership if you do not find 80 per cent MLAs with Sachin Pilot... No better politician than him," said the state minister.

Gudha also demanded a meeting to prove his claim.

Days before the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra led by Rahul Gandhi enters Rajasthan, Gehlot launched a scathing attack on Pilot dubbing him a 'gaddar' (traitor) and said he can never be made the chief minister of the state.

Hitting back at Gehlot, Pilot said it was unbecoming of an experienced person like him to use such language and the priority should be to fight unitedly to defeat the BJP as well as strengthen Rahul Gandhi's hand.

Pilot said Gehlot has been calling him 'nikamma, naakara, gaddar and so on' but it was not part of his upbringing to use such language.

"I have seen Ashok Gehlot ji's statements today aimed against me. Someone who is so experienced, senior and whom party has given so much, it is unbecoming of someone with such experience to use this language, make such completely false and baseless allegations," Pilot said.

"It serves no purpose when we have to fight BJP unitedly....previously also Ashok Gehlot ji has been making such allegations against me for a long time," the former Union minister said.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh also condemned CM Gehlot's remark and said that the differences should be resolved in a manner that strengthens the Congress.

"Ashok Gehlot is a senior and experienced political leader. Whatever differences he has expressed with his younger colleague Sachin Pilot will be resolved in a manner that strengthens the Congress," said Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.