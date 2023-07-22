Sacked minister attacks Gehlot over women's safety

A day after being sacked as a minister following his critical remarks against Ashok Gehlot government over recent incidents of crimes against women in Rajasthan, Rajendra Singh Gudha on Saturday said that he will keep speaking until he is alive.

IMAGE: Rajendra Singh Gudha. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

"Public will stay with me, I will work for them. Whether he (Ashok Gehlot) removes me from the cabinet or sends me to jail, I will keep speaking until I am alive," Gudha said.

He said that the women in Rajasthan are not safe and the state is number one in atrocities on women.

"The state government has failed to provide security to women. I wanted to ask Ashok Gehlot to do something on this issue..." Gudha added.

Before being removed, in his address at the state assembly, Gudha on Friday said, "It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves why atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan."