News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Pitroda remarks: Modi dares Stalin to snap ties with Congress over Tamil pride

Pitroda remarks: Modi dares Stalin to snap ties with Congress over Tamil pride

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 08, 2024 20:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Slamming Congress' "divisive mindset," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed its leader Sam Pitroda's controversial remarks, and asked if a key ally of the national party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will snap ties with it for Tamil culture and pride.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by BJP candidate from Karimnagar seat Bandi Sanjay Kumar during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls, in Karimnagar, Telangana, May 8, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing an election rally in Rajampet, he alleged Congress was cut off from its roots, wanted to divide the country for power and wondered what has befallen the national party.

 

"A big leader has displayed the divisive mindset of Congress. What the man very close to Gandhi family and the biggest advisor of shehzada said is very shameful," he said in an obvious reference to Pitroda's comments.

"Congress feels those in north eastern India look like Chinese. Can the country accept things like this? Congress feels people in the south look like Africans, will they accept this," he asked, referring to Pitroda's controversial remarks.

He asked the Congress Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Telangana, Siddaramaiah and A Revanth Reddy respectively, if they will accept "such an accusation".

He asked if DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, "who speaks of Tamil culture, such a serious allegation has been made--will DMK snap ties with Congress, for Tamil pride and the Tamil people."

"Do they have the guts?"

In an obvious reference to Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray, Modi said Congress feels that the people in the western parts of the country look like Arabs.

"I want to ask...do people of Maharashtra accept such language. Do north Indians look like White (people).. what has happened to the Congress party," he said.

In an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi, Modi implied Pitroda was "shehzada's philosopher and guide."

Modi further said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had recently talked about a "people of a particular colour in the US setting (exam) paper."

"He made similar comments about the same in India which Shehzade's guru has done. Both their comments are connected, and well thought out.

He asked the Congress party not to ridicule Indians, even if it had no issues to talk about.

"The country is listening to and understanding every divisive talk of Congress," he said and added the party should be punished.

Taking at the ruling YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh, Modi said it has betrayed people's trust and alleged ministers were running 'rowdy raj' in the state.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP can win over 400 seats, if...: Sam Pitroda
BJP can win over 400 seats, if...: Sam Pitroda
Modi's 'redistribution' charge gets Pitroda's booster
Modi's 'redistribution' charge gets Pitroda's booster
Modi's Approach To Election Is Intriguing
Modi's Approach To Election Is Intriguing
Nilekani-backed people+ai rolls out AI strategy...
Nilekani-backed people+ai rolls out AI strategy...
Chaos at airports as Air India Express cancels flights
Chaos at airports as Air India Express cancels flights
Will Kejriwal get interim bail on Friday?
Will Kejriwal get interim bail on Friday?
Is Baahubali Dhoni?
Is Baahubali Dhoni?
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

People in east look Chinese, south like...: Sam Pitroda

People in east look Chinese, south like...: Sam Pitroda

It's Modi who wanted to bring inheritance tax: Cong

It's Modi who wanted to bring inheritance tax: Cong

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances