Rediff.com  » News » Indians March For Ukraine!

Indians March For Ukraine!

By Rediff News Bureau
March 07, 2022 12:46 IST
Blue and sunflower yellow were the flavours of Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, when Ukrainians and Indian supporters of Ukraine got together to march for the beleaguered nation.

Not all Indians, it seems, support the government's carefully calibrated neutral stand on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

And they came out to say it on Sunday waving Ukrainian flags and the Indian Tricolour too.

They gave speeches. They sang. They raised slogans. They wore Ukrainian costumes. Ukraine Zindabad!

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Ukraine March in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Proudly holding up her nation's colours, a Ukrainian child calls for support and peace.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhanu Sahni

 

IMAGE: Bhanu Sahni, who lives in Kyiv and was one of the organisers of the Delhi peace march, left, seen here with Ukrainian friends.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhanu Sahni

 

SEE: Remembering Ukraine. Singing for Ukraine. Singing for India. Video: Kind courtesy Bhanu Sahni

 

 

IMAGE: India needs to stand up for Ukraine!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhanu Sahni

 

IMAGE: An appeal from young Ukrainian women.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Peace marchers sang the blue-and-yellow country's national anthem whose prophetic words go: Glory And Freedom Of Ukraine Has Not Yet Perished.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Україна! The name Ukraine means borderland. Europe's second largest country, with the continent's eighth largest population, as its name suggests has always been a buffer State between western Europe and Russia.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Anti-war messages at the protest.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
