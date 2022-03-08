Unique Support For Ukraine In DC, London

Please click on the images for glimpses of support for Ukraine in Washington, DC and London.
IMAGE: Pro-Ukraine protesters rename the road outside the Russian embassy in Washington, DC after Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, March 7, 2022. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
IMAGE: Everton players warm up wearing Ukrainian t-shirts to indicate peace and sympathy with Ukraine before their English Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, March 7, 2022. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
IMAGE: England's football captain Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur warms up wearing a Ukrainian t-shirt before the Premier League game against Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com
