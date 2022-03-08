News
Rediff.com  » News » Unique Support For Ukraine In DC, London

Unique Support For Ukraine In DC, London

By Rediff News Bureau
March 08, 2022 09:54 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of support for Ukraine in Washington, DC and London.

 

IMAGE: Pro-Ukraine protesters rename the road outside the Russian embassy in Washington, DC after Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, March 7, 2022. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

 

Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Everton players warm up wearing Ukrainian t-shirts to indicate peace and sympathy with Ukraine before their English Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, March 7, 2022. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: England's football captain Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur warms up wearing a Ukrainian t-shirt before the Premier League game against Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

 

Complete coverage: Russia Attacks Ukraine

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
