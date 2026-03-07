Russia shared intelligence with Iran on US assets: Report

The data is believed to contain details about the positions and movements of US personnel, naval vessels and aircraft deployed across the region.

IMAGE: An Iranian missile with cluster munitions flies towards Israel, on March 5, 2026. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Key Points US intelligence reports say Russia shared satellite-based intelligence with Iran on American military assets.

It is the first sign of Moscow’s possible involvement in the ongoing conflict.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington is monitoring the situation and is 'not concerned'.

The US operation against Iran involves over 50,000 troops, 200 fighter jets and two aircraft carriers.

Russia has shared intelligence with Iran that could help Tehran target American warships, aircraft and other military assets in the region, according to United States intelligence assessments cited by media reports, marking the first indication of Moscow's possible involvement in the ongoing conflict.

Officials familiar with US intelligence findings said a significant portion of the shared information reportedly includes imagery from Russia's network of surveillance satellites.

The data is believed to contain details about the positions and movements of US personnel, naval vessels and aircraft deployed across the region.

However, it remains unclear whether any specific Iranian attacks have directly relied on the Russian intelligence.

The development comes amid heightened tensions after reports that an Iranian drone strike on a temporary facility in Kuwait recently killed six US service members.

Several Iranian drones have also targeted areas where American forces were stationed.

Putin speaks to Iranian President

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Friday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin said.

Putin expressed condolences over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and civilian casualties resulting from what Moscow described as US and Israeli 'armed aggression'.

During the call, Putin reiterated Russia's support for an immediate ceasefire and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

Pezeshkian thanked Moscow for its solidarity with the Iranian people and briefed him on the latest developments in the war, according to the Kremlin.

US downplays Russia-Iran intel sharing

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth downplayed concerns over the reported intelligence sharing.

In an interview with CBS programme '60 Minutes', scheduled to air on Sunday, he said Washington, DC was closely monitoring the situation and remained confident in its intelligence capabilities.

"Our commanders are aware of everything. We have the best intelligence in the world. We're aware of who's talking to whom," Hegseth said, adding that the US military was factoring such developments into its operational planning.

He said President Donald Trump was being kept informed and warned that any illicit cooperation between foreign powers would be 'confronted strongly'.

US officials have also indicated that China may provide Iran with financial support, equipment parts and missile components, though Beijing has so far avoided direct involvement in the conflict.

The US military campaign against Iran currently involves over 50,000 troops, around 200 fighter jets and two aircraft carriers, with officials saying the primary objective is to dismantle Iran's ballistic missile capabilities.