Home  » News » Russia refuses to disclose data on crude export to India

Russia refuses to disclose data on crude export to India

By Vinay Shukla
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 07, 2026 00:05 IST

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, Russia has announced it will keep its crude oil export data to India secret, citing concerns about potential adversaries.

Russian oil export to India

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Yoruk Isik/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points

  • Russia will not disclose crude oil export data to India, citing concerns about 'ill-wishers'.
  • The decision comes amid reports of increased Russian oil supplies to India and China.
  • Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated Russia is ready to increase crude supplies to India and China.
  • The US has reportedly issued a temporary waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil.
  • Geopolitical tensions, including strikes on Iran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, are influencing Russia's oil export strategy.

Russia will not disclose the data on crude oil export to India and keep it secret from "too many ill-wishers", the Kremlin said on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's comments came hours after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington has issued a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, amid the West Asia conflict.

 

"No, of course, we're not going to provide any quantitative data for obvious reasons. That's the first thing. There are too many ill-wishers," Peskov said.

He was asked to comment on the Indian media reports about Moscow's ability to deliver 22 million barrels of crude in a week.

Russia expresses readiness to increase oil supply to India

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian state TV presented a map showing multiple tankers on the move from the Arab Sea to the Bay of Bengal towards Indian refineries on the East Coast.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said his country was ready to ramp up crude supplies to India and China, which are hit by US-Israeli strikes on Iran and the virtual closure of oil transit via the Strait of Hormuz due to Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

Vinay Shukla Moscow
Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
