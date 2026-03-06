Gulf allies livid as US 'gave no notice' of Iran strike

Officials from two Gulf nations said their governments were disappointed with how Washington, DC handled the conflict, particularly the February 28 attack on Iran.

IMAGE: Smoke billows from Zayed port after an Iranian attack in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on March 1, 2026. Photograph: Abdelhadi Ramahi/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Several Gulf countries said the US did not warn them in advance about the Feb 28 US-Israel strike on Iran that triggered regional retaliation.

Iran has fired around 380 missiles and over 1,480 drones at Gulf countries since the conflict began, killing at least 13 people.

Officials said US forces appeared focused on protecting Israel and American troops.

Gulf states were left to defend themselves with rapidly depleting interceptor stocks.

Analysts warn the conflict could destabilise Gulf economies and global oil supplies.

The United States is facing growing discontent from its Gulf allies after several countries in the region complained that they were not given advance notice of the US-Israel strike on Iran that triggered widespread retaliatory attacks, according to media reports.

Officials from two Gulf nations were quoted by the Associated Press as saying that their governments were disappointed with how Washington, DC handled the conflict, particularly the February 28 attack on Iran.

They claimed the US did not warn them beforehand and ignored their concerns that the operation could spark a major regional escalation.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive diplomatic nature of the issue, said their countries were left exposed when Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across the Gulf in retaliation.

According to an AP tally based on official statements, Iran has fired at least 380 missiles and more than 1,480 drones targeting Gulf countries since the conflict began.

The attacks have hit Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, killing at least 13 people, local officials said.

'US left regional partners to defend themselves'

One Gulf official said there was frustration that US forces appeared primarily focused on protecting Israel and American troops, leaving regional partners to defend themselves.

He added that his country's stockpile of interceptor missiles was 'rapidly depleting'.

The tensions come amid wider concerns about the vulnerability of US bases and strategic infrastructure across the Gulf, which lies well within the range of Iran's short-range missiles.

In one of the most serious incidents, six US soldiers were killed in Kuwait on Sunday after an Iranian drone struck an operations centre at a civilian port.

US defence officials have also acknowledged difficulties in intercepting waves of Iranian drones.

In closed-door briefings to lawmakers this week, Pentagon officials said it was challenging to stop the large number of unmanned aerial vehicles launched by Iran, particularly the Shahed-type drones.

US faces criticism for backing Israel

Public figures in the region have also criticised Washington, DC's decision to support the strikes on Iran.

Former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki al-Faisal said the conflict appeared to be driven by Israel.

Despite the criticism, the White House said President Donald Trump remained in close contact with regional partners and insisted that US operations had significantly reduced Iran's ability to launch further attacks.

Analysts say Gulf states are concerned not only about security risks but also about potential economic disruption, particularly to global oil supplies and regional stability.