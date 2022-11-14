News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Russia denies reports of FM Lavrov falling ill during G20

Russia denies reports of FM Lavrov falling ill during G20

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 14, 2022 17:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Monday denied the media reports of taking Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to hospital with a heart condition and called it the 'height of fakery', several media reported.

IMAGE: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov takes part in the East Asia Summit during the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 13, 2022. Photograph: Cindy Liu/Reuters

Earlier, the Associated Press, citing Indonesian officials, said that the Russian foreign minister has been taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia.

Soon after this, Zakharova denied the report and said, "This, of course, is the height of fakery," according to Arab News.

 

Zakharova posted a video of Lavrov sitting outdoors on a patio, dressed in shorts and a T-shirt and reading documents.

Asked about the report, Lavrov said Western journalists had been writing falsely for a decade that Putin was ill.

"This is a kind of game that is not new in politics," Lavrov, 72, said with an ironic smile.

"Western journalists need to be more truthful -- they need to write the truth."

After this news, Bali's Governor, I Wayan Koster, said that Lavrov was in good health and had been in the hospital for a check-up, Arab News reported.

Earlier, Indonesian authorities, on Monday said that the Russian official has been taken to the hospital after suffering a health problem following his arrival for the Group of 20 summits in Bali.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending in person the summit of leaders from the Group of 20 nations (G20) in Bali next week, CNN reported citing the Russian embassy in Indonesia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
As Russians Flee, Kherson Celebrates
As Russians Flee, Kherson Celebrates
Ukraine Prepares For Bitter Winter
Ukraine Prepares For Bitter Winter
Ukraine: The Battered Lives...
Ukraine: The Battered Lives...
Hayden proud of Team Pakistan despite defeat
Hayden proud of Team Pakistan despite defeat
Imran does U-turn on 'US plot behind ouster' claim
Imran does U-turn on 'US plot behind ouster' claim
Man chops lover's body, dumps pieces across Delhi
Man chops lover's body, dumps pieces across Delhi
Biden, Xi come face to face amid tension over Taiwan
Biden, Xi come face to face amid tension over Taiwan
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

New Russian Troops Bid Families Farewell

New Russian Troops Bid Families Farewell

Prayers And Candles For Ukraine...

Prayers And Candles For Ukraine...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances