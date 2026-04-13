NCP Leader's Sister Under Scrutiny in Godman's Financial Irregularities Case

The sister of an NCP leader is under investigation for her potential involvement in a self-styled godman's alleged financial crimes, including land grabbing and large-scale financial irregularities.

Key Points Pratibha Chakankar, sister of NCP leader Rupali Chakankar, is being questioned regarding alleged use of her bank account by self-styled godman Ashok Kharat.

Ashok Kharat is accused of opening 132 accounts and making transactions totalling over Rs 62.74 crore, with one account in Pratibha Chakankar's name.

The investigation into Kharat's financial dealings stemmed from a land-grabbing case involving a loan of Rs 5.52 crore.

Rupali Chakankar resigned from her positions after her links to Ashok Kharat surfaced, denying any involvement in his financial activities.

Ashok Kharat faces multiple charges, including rape, land grabbing, financial irregularities, and cheating using black magic.

NCP leader and former Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar's sister was on Monday questioned by Ahilyanagar police in connection with the alleged use of her bank account by arrested self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, an official said.

Pratibha Chakankar is being questioned since this morning at Shirdi police station in Ahilyanagar, some 250 kilometres from here, the official added.

There are accounts in the name of Pratibha and her son Tanmay in Samata Credit Cooperative Society, and she is being questioned to get details of these, the official said.

Details of the Financial Irregularities

"Kharat opened 132 accounts in two credit societies under different names and made transactions totalling at least Rs 62.74 crore. One of the accounts was opened in the name of Pratibha Chakankar. It was operated by Kharat. The nominee of all these accounts was Kharat, whose mobile number was submitted as part of details while opening them," the official informed.

These accounts and the financial transactions associated with them came to light as part of the probe into a land-grabbing case against Kharat, his wife Kalpana Kharat and three others, the official said.

The five are accused of taking over the land in the name of giving a loan of Rs 5.52 crore to the Shirdi-based owner, he added.

Two middlemen in the case have been arrested, while Kalpana Kharat and one more accused are on the run.

Ahilyanagar police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Kalpana Kharat as there is a possibility she might flee the country, the official informed.

Resignation and Denial of Involvement

Rupali Chakankar resigned as Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson as well as chief of the Nationalist Congress Party's state women's wing last month after her links to Ashok Kharat came to light. At the time, she had claimed she had no direct or indirect connection with his financial dealings or alleged wrongdoings.

Ashok Kharat's Arrest and Charges

Ashok Kharat was arrested by Nashik police on March 18 for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly for three years. A probe, however, soon revealed a web of crime, including sexual assault, land grabbing, financial irregularities as well as cheating using black magic, among others.