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Teargas Used To Quell Kapurthala Jail Clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 24, 2026 03:12 IST

Authorities used teargas and cane charge to restore order after a clash among inmates at Kapurthala jail in Punjab, raising concerns about jail management and safety.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points

  • Inmates clashed in Kapurthala jail, leading to authorities using teargas and cane charge.
  • The clash reportedly started over an issue among inmates in Block 4 of the Kapurthala jail.
  • Some inmates set clothes on fire and reached the rooftop during the Kapurthala jail unrest.
  • No jail staff were injured, and the situation is now under control at Kapurthala jail.
  • Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia criticised the AAP government over the Kapurthala jail incident.

After inmates ran amok in the Kapurthala jail due to a clash, authorities lobbed teargas shells and resorted to cane charge to restore order, officials said on Sunday.

While two inmates received injuries during the cane charge, another was hit by a teargas shell, police said.

 

The incident occurred late Saturday night when some of the Block 4 inmates clashed over some issue. The exact cause of the clash is yet to be confirmed.

Kapurthala Jail Clash Details

Jail authorities tried to intervene in the matter to prevent them from fighting, a senior police officer said, adding that the inmates, however, tried to scuffle with the officials.

Some of the inmates came out of the barrack, reached its rooftop and a few of them even set some clothes on fire, the officer said.

Following the incident, heavy police force was deployed to bring the situation under control.

"Police used tear gas shells and resorted to cane charge to control the situation," the officer said.

Situation Under Control

No personnel or jail staff have received any injury, according to police.

The inmates have returned to their barrack, and all of them have been counted, police further said.

"The situation is completely under control," Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jalandhar Range) Naveen Singla said.

Singla insisted that there was no damage to the jail property.

"I have checked the jail property," he said.

Political Reactions and Social Media

Upon receiving the information, senior police officers including Singla, Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora and other police personnel rushed to the prison.

Purported videos from inside the jail premises showing a commotion have surfaced on social media.

In the clips, some inmates can be heard accusing jail authorities of using force against them. One of the inmates can be seen showing injuries in a purported video.

There are around 4,000 inmates in the Kapurthala jail.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia criticised the AAP government over the Kapurthala jail incident.

"Punjab's jails are no longer correction centres. Under @BhagwantMann's government, they have turned into battlegrounds for criminals," Majithia said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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