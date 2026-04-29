Nagpur Jail Staffer Assaulted By Inmates During Fight

A jail staffer in Nagpur Central Jail was allegedly assaulted by four undertrial inmates after intervening in a fight, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A Nagpur Central Jail staffer was allegedly assaulted by four undertrial inmates.

The incident occurred when the staffer intervened in a quarrel between two prisoners.

The inmates reportedly attacked the staffer with a metal object, causing injuries.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the assault at Dhantoli Police Station.

Four undertrial inmates allegedly assaulted and injured a prison staffer inside Nagpur Central Jail when he intervened during a fight, police said on Wednesday.

The injured staffer, Sandeep Kale (42), was attacked at around 10.30 am near Barrack No. 10 in the Badigol section of the jail in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning, they said.

Details of the Jail Assault

The incident began with a quarrel between two inmates. When Kale and another staffer intervened, four prisoners - Adarsh Khare, Rajat Tambe, Bharat Pandit and Hrishikesh Pendle -- turned aggressive, abused the duo and assaulted Kale using a metal object, according to police.

Aftermath of the Attack

Kale, who received injuries, was rushed to hospital, while the inmates were detained, they said.

A case has been registered at the Dhantoli Police Station in connection with the assault.

"An investigation was underway. We are verifying all facts and roles of the accused," police said.