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Marco Rubio arrives in India; Quad, trade, defence on agenda

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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May 23, 2026 11:13 IST

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India focuses on bolstering trade relations, discussing energy solutions, and participating in the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting to strengthen the US-India partnership.

Marco Rubio visits India

IMAGE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio disembarks his plane with his wife Jeanette at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Saturday, May 23, 2026.. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool/Reurts

Key Points

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Kolkata for a four-day diplomatic tour, focusing on strengthening the US-India partnership.
  • Rubio's visit includes discussions on trade, technology, and defence, as well as participation in the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting.
  • The US aims to increase energy exports to India, addressing concerns about high energy prices.
  • Rubio will meet with ministers from Quad nations to advance shared goals and cooperation.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Kolkata on Saturday for his maiden four-day diplomatic tour to India, with the city marking the opening leg of a visit that carries considerable political and historical resonance.

His arrival in the eastern metropolis ended a 14-year hiatus since an American secretary of state last visited the city, coming only weeks after West Bengal witnessed a landmark political transition with a BJP-led government assuming office.

Rubio was welcomed by US Ambassador Sergio Gor at the city airport.

Marco Rubio visits India

IMAGE: Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette are greeted by the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool/Reurts

Rubio Visits Saint Teresa's Mother House 

In Kolkata, Rubio visited Mother House, the headquarters of Saint Teresa's Missionaries of Charity.

He visited the headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity and spoke with its officials.

The Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa in Kolkata, is a Catholic congregation dedicated to serving the poor, sick and destitute across the world.

"Joined @SecRubio in Kolkata for a visit to the Missionaries of Charity. Moments like these remind us the U.S.-India partnership rests not only on strong policies, but also on shared values and the spirit of selfless service that transcends borders," the US Ambassador to India posted on X. 

Marco Rubio visits India

IMAGE: Marco Rubio visits Mother House, the headquarters of Saint Teresa's Missionaries of Charity, in Kolkata. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool/Reurts

Key Objectives Of Rubio's India Visit

In a post on X, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said, "Secretary Marco Rubio has landed in Kolkata. This is his first trip to India. Later today, we will call on Prime Minister @narendramodi in New Delhi. Trade, Technology, Defense, QUAD, and many other items to discuss and advance over the next few days!"

Later in another post on X, the US Ambassador said, "Honored to welcome my friend @SecRubio to India! We have an ambitious agenda ahead, including the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting, focused on advancing @POTUS ' vision for an even stronger U.S.-India partnership. Looking forward to great conversations and making real progress together!"

Significance Of The Quad Meeting

Rubio became the first US secretary of state to set foot in Kolkata since Hillary Clinton visited the city in May 2012.

The US Department of State said Rubio would visit Mother House, the headquarters of Saint Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in central Kolkata, and the Children's Home in the city.

Rubio's India itinerary, scheduled from May 23 to 26 and also encompassing Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi, is being viewed as diplomatically significant for his scheduled energy talks with India and the meeting with ministers from the Quad nations.

Marco Rubio visits India

IMAGE: Sisters of Nirmala Shishu Bhavan children’s home of the Missionaries of Charity wave at the cavalcade of Rubio. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool/Reurts

US Focus On Energy Exports To India

"Well, we want to sell them as much energy as they'll buy. And obviously, you've seen I think we're at historic levels of US production, and US export," Rubio told reporters in Miami before he embarked on the trip to Sweden and India.

Responding to a question about India being affected by high energy prices due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Rubio described India as a "great partner" and said he was looking forward to meeting with ministers from the Quad nations.

The Quad meeting is planned for May 26, and it is scheduled to be attended by Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu, with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar presiding over it.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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