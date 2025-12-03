HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Trump deserves credit': Now, Rubio repeats India-Pak claim

'Trump deserves credit': Now, Rubio repeats India-Pak claim

By Yoshita Singh
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 03, 2025 11:41 IST

x

United States President Donald Trump has brokered several peace deals, including the “very dangerous ones like India and Pakistan”, and deserves “tremendous credit” for reshaping America's foreign policy, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said. 

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump smiles during an announcement about "Trump accounts", in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC on December 2, 2025. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

During a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday, Rubio said for the first time in decades, American foreign policy was guided solely by whether it made the US “safer, stronger and more prosperous”.

“If it is, he's (Trump) for it. If it doesn't, he's against it. And that sort of clarity is transformational,” he said.

"Not to mention all the other peace deals, very dangerous ones like India and Pakistan or Cambodia and Thailand, and so on... Mr President, I think you deserve tremendous credit for the transformational aspect of our foreign policy,” Rubio said.

Earlier, at the Cabinet meeting, Trump repeated his claim that he had resolved several global conflicts, including between India and Pakistan, as he asserted that he should get the Nobel Peace Prize for each of the "eight wars" he has ended.

“We ended eight wars... But we're going to do one more, I think, I hope,” Trump said, referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

 

Meanwhile, the Congress took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over repeated claims by the US, saying "no wonder the Modi-Trump huglomacy is in deep freeze".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on May 10, 2025, at 5:37 PM, Rubio was the first person to announce the abrupt stoppage of Operation Sindoor.

"Subsequently, President Trump himself has made the claim at least 61 times in 6 different countries that it was due to his intervention that Operation Sindoor was halted," he said on X.

"Now Mr. Rubio has once again reminded the world of what Mr. Trump has been saying repeatedly. No wonder the Modi-Trump huglomacy is in deep freeze," Ramesh said.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that within the first eight-nine months of his second term in the White House, he resolved conflicts between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and Congo. He also credits himself for resolving the Israel-Hamas conflict.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday that Trump will host Congo President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo and Rwanda President Paul Kagame to sign a "historic peace and economic agreement" brokered by the US president.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 60 times that he “helped settle” the tensions between the two neighbours.

New Delhi has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Modi called saying...: Trump's new claim on India-Pak war
Modi called saying...: Trump's new claim on India-Pak war
You didn't stop war, Modi tells Trump; declines US visit
You didn't stop war, Modi tells Trump; declines US visit
'You know the list': Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim
'You know the list': Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim
'Pak Used Personal Diplomacy To Connect With Trump'
'Pak Used Personal Diplomacy To Connect With Trump'
Trump: 'Field Marshal Munir Is A Very Great Guy'
Trump: 'Field Marshal Munir Is A Very Great Guy'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

Cyclone Ditwah: Massive waterlogging in streets of Chennai3:01

Cyclone Ditwah: Massive waterlogging in streets of Chennai

Twinkle Khanna spotted at Mumbai airport1:16

Twinkle Khanna spotted at Mumbai airport

Rakulpreet spotted outside a salon0:58

Rakulpreet spotted outside a salon

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO