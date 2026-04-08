RSS files police complaints against Kharge over Assam remarks

The RSS has filed police complaints against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, alleging his comparison of the RSS and BJP to a 'poisonous snake' during an Assam election rally incited communal hatred and violated election laws.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points RSS files police complaints against Mallikarjun Kharge for comparing RSS and BJP ideology to a 'poisonous snake'.

The RSS alleges Kharge's remarks were derogatory, provocative, and communally sensitive, made during an election rally in Assam.

The complaint claims Kharge's statement violates the Representation of the People Act and promotes enmity between political groups.

RSS asserts the remarks could incite hostility and violence against RSS and BJP workers and supporters.

The RSS fears Kharge's comments could lead to communal tensions and disrupt public peace in Assam.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Wednesday said it has filed complaints at two police stations in Assam against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly comparing the ideology of the organisation and the Bharatiya Janata Party with a 'poisonous snake' at an election rally.

The complaints were filed to seek legal action over alleged 'derogatory, provocative, and communally sensitive' statements made during a recent election rally in south Assam, a RSS spokesman said

In the complaints, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh alleged that the Congress chief had made controversial remarks during an election rally in Nilambazar under the Karimganj South assembly constituency in Sribhumi district.

"If a poisonous snake is moving in front of you while you are offering namaaz, you must stop the prayer and rush to kill the poisonous snake first - that is what the Quran prescribes you to do. I tell you that the RSS and BJP are like that same poisonous snake," Kharge was quoted as saying in the complaints.

The RSS expressed serious concern, claiming that such remarks were 'inflammatory in nature and capable of inciting hostility, intimidation, and violence against workers and supporters of the RSS and the BJP'.

Legal Basis of the RSS Complaint

The complaints pointed out that the statement constitutes a 'corrupt electoral practice under Section 83 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the remarks criminally intimidated the public and promoted enmity between supporters of different political and social groups'.

Describing the ideology of RSS and BJP as 'poisonous' and calling for their elimination could encourage 'bodily harm against members and supporters of these organisations', the complaints said.

Kharge's remarks attempt to promote 'communal division between Hindu and Muslim communities, potentially disturbing public peace and harmony in Assam and influencing the electoral environment', the RSS said.

The complainants also claimed that such statements might lead to communal tensions or clashes if not addressed promptly by authorities.

The complaints were filed by RSS' North Assam secretary Khagen Saikia at Dispur Police Station and South Assam's secretary Jyotsnamoy Chakraborty at Silchar PS.

The BJP had also filed complaints on the same allegations at the Basishta Police Station here and with the Election Commission on Tuesday.