News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP meets EC, seeks criminal case against Kharge for 'poisonous snake' barb

BJP meets EC, seeks criminal case against Kharge for 'poisonous snake' barb

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 28, 2023 17:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Bharatiya Janata Party delegation on Friday met the Election Commission and requested the poll panel to register a criminal case against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and bar him from campaign in the Karnataka assembly polls over his "poisonous snake" barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses during a public meeting ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, at Ron in Gadag district, Karnataka, April 27, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Union minister Bhupender Yadav, who led the BJP delegation, told reporters that Kharge's comment was not merely a slip of the tongue but part of the Congress' "hate politics".

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said Kharge is a "habitual offender".

 

Yadav said the Congress has a history of launching personal attacks on Modi.

The BJP has demanded registration of an FIR under IPC Sections 499 and 500, which deal with defamation, and Section 504, which deals with the offence of deliberate insults and provocation.

The delegation also included BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni and party leader Om Pathak.

Addressing a campaign rally for the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls, Kharge likened Modi to a poisonous snake. As a row erupted, he later sought to clarify that his remarks were not aimed at the prime minister but at the ruling BJP.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Karnataka: BJP heavyweights to fight Cong bigwigs
Karnataka: BJP heavyweights to fight Cong bigwigs
Jolt to Karnataka BJP, former dy CM Savadi joins Cong
Jolt to Karnataka BJP, former dy CM Savadi joins Cong
Can Modi Swing It For BJP In Karnataka?
Can Modi Swing It For BJP In Karnataka?
Sena (UBT) MP detained at anti-refinery stir in Maharashtra's Barsu
Sena (UBT) MP detained at anti-refinery stir in Maharashtra's Barsu
Book hate speech cases even without complaint, says SC
Book hate speech cases even without complaint, says SC
Emotional Griner pours her heart out
Emotional Griner pours her heart out
Sensex revisits 61K, Nifty above 18K; RIL, ITC spurt
Sensex revisits 61K, Nifty above 18K; RIL, ITC spurt
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

BJP livid as Kharge calls Modi a 'poisonous snake'

BJP livid as Kharge calls Modi a 'poisonous snake'

'Vishkanya' Sonia: BJP MLA's response to snake slur

'Vishkanya' Sonia: BJP MLA's response to snake slur

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances