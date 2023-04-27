BJP strikes back as Kharge calls Modi a 'poisonous snake'

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a “poisonous snake”, drawing strong rebuke from the Bharatiya Janata Party which said "hate is coming out" with such comments and sought an apology from the veteran leader.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting at Ron in Gadag district, Karnataka, April 27, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kharge later sought to clarify his remarks were not aimed at the PM but instead at his party, the BJP, but it didn't seem to find any takers in the saffron party.

Dismissing the Congress president's clarification, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said he was trying to "wriggle out".

Addressing a public meeting at Ron in Gadag district, as part of the party's campaign for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka, Kharge said: "Don't make a mistake. Modi is like a poisonous snake. If you say, 'no, it's not poisonous, let's lick it and find out.' Don't go to lick it. If you lick, you die."

Kharge further added, "(if you think that) no, no, this is not poison because Modi has given it, good man prime minister has given it, let's try it and lick it' -- if you lick that poison then you will sleep forever."

Hitting out at Kharge for his remarks, Sitharaman said, "Hate is coming out" and sought the leader's apology.

Another Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said as the Congress's desperation grows, its "lies and abuses" for Modi are increasing.

"Just recently some Congie leaders want to see our PM dead, some mock him and now @kharge abuses him. Mark my words, people of Karnataka will never forget, forgive or vote this bunch of Cong hoodlums who have normalized this type of vicious abuse of our PM and result will only be even stronger PM because of respect and love of people who he serves steadfastly," he tweeted.

BJP IT department chief Amit Malviya, who also shared the video where Kharge made those comments, on Twitter, said: "Now Congress President Kharge calls Prime Minister Modi ’poisonous snake'. What started with Sonia Gandhi's ’maut ka saudagar' (merchant of death), and we know how it ended, the Congress continues to plummet to new depths. The desperation shows Congress is losing ground in Karnataka and knows it."

Kharge later told reporters he only said the BJP was like a snake, and that the party's ideology is like poison. "If you support that ideology and lick (try) it, death is certain."

"I did not speak against him (Modi) because I have already said that I never make personal comments," he said.

Dismissing Kharge's clarification, Sitharaman said the Congress chief was trying to "wriggle out".

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Kharge's remarks on the PM show the Congress culture.

"I do not know why Kharge felt like that. How far it is correct for him to talk in such a manner about Modi. The Congress party has reached such a stage today because of talking in that manner. The intoxication of power has not come down for the Congress party. Karnataka is a land of culture and everyone is respected here. We may differ with the ideology of Kharge but he will be respected for his seniority. Unfortunately, such a senior person is talking in such a way," Bommai said in a statement.

Meanwhile the BJP's Karnataka unit lodged a complaint against Kharge with the office of the state chief electoral officer over the Congress leader's remarks against Modi.