Gujarat Police Bust Interstate Car Valuables Theft Gang

Gujarat police have successfully apprehended two members of a notorious car valuables theft gang operating across multiple states, recovering stolen cash and a motorcycle used in their crimes.

Key Points Two members of a gang involved in stealing valuables from parked cars have been arrested in Gujarat.

The accused are part of the 'Chhara' gang and allegedly travelled to different states by flight to commit thefts.

Police recovered cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh and a motorcycle valued at Rs 2.2 lakh.

The gang is believed to be involved in more than 25 similar offences across different states.

CCTV surveillance and technical analysis helped identify the gang members.

Police have arrested two members of a gang involved in stealing valuables from parked four-wheelers in Gujarat and some other parts of the country, officials said on Saturday.

The accused duo - Satish Indrekar and Nakul Tamaiche - both the residents of Ahmedabad, are part of 'Chhara' gang operating in the state, they said.

Modus Operandi of the Car Valuables Theft Gang

The accused allegedly travelled to different states by flight and targeted parked vehicles in cities and religious places by breaking car windows and stealing cash and other valuables, the police officials said.

Police recovered cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh and a motorcycle used in the crimes, collectively valued at Rs 2.2 lakh, the police said in a statement.

Extent of the Car Theft Operation

According to police, the gang was involved in more than 25 offences of similar nature.

The cases came to light after a series of thefts were reported between May 5 and 6 in Banaskantha district.

In one incident in Danta, the thieves broke the window of a car and stole Rs 1.8 lakh in cash. In another case, a parked car in Palanpur was targeted and cash and other valuables was stolen.

Two similar incidents were reported under Vadgam police station limits in Banaskantha.

How Police Cracked the Car Theft Case

Police said CCTV surveillance from the Netram branch in Palanpur and technical analysis helped identify the involvement of the Ahmedabad-based gang members.

Based on specific inputs, the Banaskantha crime branch conducted a joint operation with its counterpart in Ahmedabad and arrested Satish and Nakul from Ahmedabad.

During their interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the thefts in Danta and Vadgam areas using motorcycles.

Police said the accused also told them that they had travelled by flight from Ahmedabad to Kolkata and committed similar thefts there by targeting parked four-wheelers.