Massive Drug Bust in Mysuru: Rs 12 Crore Seized, Two Arrested

In a major drug bust, Mysuru police seized contraband worth Rs 12 crore, including Mephedrone, and arrested two individuals, signalling a significant blow to drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Police in Mysuru seized approximately Rs 12 crore worth of contraband drugs, including Mephedrone and drug precursors.

The drug seizure occurred at a shed near Hunsur taluk, leading to the arrest of two individuals.

Authorities seized 7.35 kg of Mephedrone and 41 kg of drug precursors, indicating a large-scale operation.

Preliminary investigations suggest involvement of individuals from Mumbai in the illegal drug activity.

Police are investigating further to uncover the drug distribution network and the source of raw materials.

Contraband drug substances worth about Rs 12 crore were seized from a shed near Hunsur taluk here and two persons have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

According to police sources, the seizure includes 7.35 kg of Mephedrone (a synthetic stimulant drug) and 41 kg of drug precursor, among other things.

Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Baladandi said the seized contraband is worth around Rs 12 crore.

"In Mysuru district, we have conducted many raids, including consumption cases. In the last three months, 77 cases were booked in the district.

"During interrogation, we found that some of the drug material was supplied by a person named Irfan. Based on this information, we investigated further and found that 48 kg of Mephedrone-related drug substances were stored in a shed where labourers lived in Dasanapura of Hunsur taluk," he told reporters.

"Its commercial quantity under the NDPS Act is 50 grams, while we have seized about 48 kg, which is a huge quantity," he said, adding that a case has been registered and two people have been arrested.

Ongoing Investigation into Drug Network

Citing the preliminary investigation, the SP further said that two or three people from Mumbai were involved in the illegal activity.

"Investigation is on, we will go deep into the matter to find the links, who the distributors are, and where they procured the raw materials," he added.