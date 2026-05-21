Row over Vande Mataram before Tamil anthem at TN swearing-in event

A political row has erupted in Tamil Nadu over the placement of the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu during the swearing-in ceremony, sparking debate about prioritising regional identity alongside national symbols.

IMAGE: As many as 21 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam MLAs and two Congress legislators were inducted in the Cabinet on Thursday. Photograph: @CMOTamilnadu/X

Key Points A fresh political controversy has erupted over the positioning of the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu during the Tamil Nadu ministers' swearing-in ceremony.

Left parties object to the Tamil anthem being sung after Vande Mataram and the national anthem.

CPI and CPI-M leaders are urging the Governor to prioritise the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu at government events.

The Chief Minister clarified that Vande Mataram would be rendered first in all events attended by the Governor.

A fresh political controversy erupted on Thursday when the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu (Tamil invocation song) was rendered last in the sequence of songs recited during the swearing-in of the newly inducted Tamil Nadu ministers at the Lok Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday.

The Left parties took exception to the Tamil anthem being sung after Vande Mataram and the national anthem at the swearing-in ceremony held in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to mark his maiden cabinet expansion.

As many as 21 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam MLAs and two Congress legislators were inducted in the Cabinet on Thursday.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to the 23 newly inducted ministers.

Controversy Over Anthem Order

A similar row had surfaced when the Tamil anthem that is always sung at the commencement of state government functions was recited third after Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana, when Vijay was sworn-in as Chief Minister on May 10.

Calls To Prioritise Tamil Anthem

Stating that Tamil Nadu Governor should prioritise the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu, Communist Party of India state secretary M Veerapandian emphasised that the sentiments of the Tamil people also should be taken into due consideration.

"We reiterate that the Governor should pay more attention to prioritising the Tamil Anthem. We respect India's national song and national anthem. But we reiterate that the Governor should give priority to the Tamil anthem," Veerapandian told reporters in Chennai.

He clarified that his party was not against the Indian national song or anthem but wanted the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu to be accorded the priority at government events.

Communist Party of India-Marxist state secretary P Shanmugam said when the issue of Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu being sung last was taken up with the Chief Minister, the latter had clarified that Vande Mataram would be rendered first in all the events participated by the Governor.