HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'National anthem insulted': TN guv walks out of assembly

'National anthem insulted': TN guv walks out of assembly

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2026 10:49 IST

x

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday walked out of the state legislative assembly without delivering the customary address on the opening day of the first session of the year.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and other MLAs attend the first assembly session of the year in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Governor R N Ravi arrived in the assembly to address the House, with leaders from multiple political parties present.

The governor demanded that the national anthem be played after the Tamil anthem and when Speaker Appavu refused, the Governor walked without reading the opening address.

This is the third time that he staged a walk out after having skipped the customary address for the past two years.

In the years 2024, 2025 too the Governor did not deliver the address to the assembly. Last year, he staged a walkout from the assembly as the national anthem was not played at the start of his address.

Lok Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, later issued a press release informing of the reasons why Governor RN Ravi walked out of the assembly before delivering his inaugural address.

The release says, "The Governor's mic was repeatedly switched off, and he was not allowed to speak... Atrocities against Dalits and sexual violence against Dalit women are sharply increasing. However, it is totally bypassed in the speech... National Anthem is yet again insulted, and the Fundamental Constitutional Duty is disregarded."

Meanwhile, separately, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla sent birthday greetings for the Tamil Nadu Speaker.

"Warm birthday greetings to Shri M. Appavu, Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and a long life," Birla posted on X.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will TN Governor Ravi Quit After Stinging SC Rebuke?
Will TN Governor Ravi Quit After Stinging SC Rebuke?
TN's Stalin Wins Some, Loses Some In Court Battles
TN's Stalin Wins Some, Loses Some In Court Battles
'Governor has set a very dangerous precedent'
'Governor has set a very dangerous precedent'
Did Ravi Act Without The Centre's Okay?
Did Ravi Act Without The Centre's Okay?
Ravi unfit to be TN Governor: Stalin to Prez
Ravi unfit to be TN Governor: Stalin to Prez

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

webstory image 2

13 Fanciest Stores In The World

webstory image 3

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

VIDEOS

PM Modi welcomes UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed, his family at LKM2:07

PM Modi welcomes UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed, his...

Serene Scenes at Thoothukudi Harbour Estuary as Water Birds Gather3:03

Serene Scenes at Thoothukudi Harbour Estuary as Water...

'We can also respond', Germany's Merz on Trump's Tariff & Greenland threats3:55

'We can also respond', Germany's Merz on Trump's Tariff...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO