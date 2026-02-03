HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'They Meant To Kill Rohit Shetty'

'They Meant To Kill Rohit Shetty'

By SUBHASH K JHA
February 03, 2026 17:20 IST

'These gangsters want to once again spread terror across the film industry, just as they had done in 1999-2000.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Shetty/Instagram

  • Firing was reported outside Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence on the night of January 31, 2026.
  • The Mumbai police arrested four accused shooters, aged between 19 and 23, from Pune.
  • The attack was meant to send a warning message to Bollywood, raising fears of an extortion attempt.

After the brazen firing at his Mumbai home, for which the Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility, blockbuster Director Rohit Shetty has requested his friends to leave him alone.

An actress-friend of Rohit Shetty tells Subhash K Jha, "Rohit has requested all his friends not to visit him at his home. Rohit is a very popular figure in the industry. As soon as the news of the firing spread, he was flooded with anxious calls and messages. The cops have asked Rohit to maintain a state of complete isolation so that they can carry on their investigation."

 

Even Rohit Shetty's close friend Ajay Devgn is not allowed to visit Shetty. But Devgn has assured his buddy support during this critical time.

"These guys mean business. They meant to kill him. Rohit has cancelled all his public appearances. These gangsters want to once again spread terror across the film industry, just as they had done in 1999-2000."

SUBHASH K JHA
