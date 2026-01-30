HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Indian 'dunki' agent indicted for smuggling 'aliens' from Canada to US

Indian 'dunki' agent indicted for smuggling 'aliens' from Canada to US

By Yoshita Singh
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 30, 2026 11:44 IST

x

According to court documents, Shivam directed smuggling operations from January through June 2025, coordinating the illegal transport of individuals across the US-Canada border into Clinton County, New York. 

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • 22-yea-old Shivam is charged with one count of conspiracy to illegally bring aliens to the US and four counts of illegally bringing aliens to the US for the purpose of private financial gain
  • WhatsApp messages between one of the drivers and a number connected to Shivam allegedly revealed coordination of smuggling illegal persons into the US from Canada
  • If convicted, Shivam faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each count

A 22-year-old citizen of India has been indicted in New York for his role in a scheme to smuggle Indian nationals from Canada across the northern border into the United States.

Shivam, whose last name is not known, is charged with one count of conspiracy to illegally bring aliens to the United States and four counts of illegally bringing aliens to the United States for the purpose of private financial gain.

A federal grand jury in the Northern District of New York returned an indictment Wednesday charging him for his role in the scheme.

Shivam smuggled individuals from across Canadian border into US

According to court documents, Shivam directed smuggling operations from January through June 2025, coordinating the illegal transport of individuals across the US-Canada border into Clinton County, New York.

In January 2025, US Border Patrol agents attempted to stop two vehicles traveling in tandem near the US-Canada border. Both vehicles accelerated to avoid agents, triggering a pursuit.

One vehicle went off the road and became immobilized, while the other was later stopped in Mooers, New York.

The vehicles contained a total of 12 undocumented persons.

Shivam faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison

WhatsApp messages between one of the drivers and a number connected to Shivam allegedly revealed coordination of smuggling illegal persons into the US from Canada on numerous occasions in and prior to January 2025, including exchanging proof of life photographs and directions to safe houses in upstate New York, the Justice Department said in a statement.

If convicted, Shivam faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each count. If convicted of all four counts of illegally bringing people to the United States, Shivam faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of fifteen years. He was initially charged by criminal complaint in June last year with one count of conspiracy to transport individuals illegally.

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Do They Use Dunki Route To Leave India?
Why Do They Use Dunki Route To Leave India?
'Travelled 6 countries, crossed sea, jungle to reach US'
'Travelled 6 countries, crossed sea, jungle to reach US'
'We Were Handcuffed, Our Legs Were Chained'
'We Were Handcuffed, Our Legs Were Chained'
Haryana teen on 'dunki' route to US killed in Guatemala
Haryana teen on 'dunki' route to US killed in Guatemala
Haryana: Deportee recounts 6-mth 'dunki' journey to US
Haryana: Deportee recounts 6-mth 'dunki' journey to US

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

IND, NZ Cricket Team arrive at Thiruvananthapuram airport for Final T20 Match1:45

IND, NZ Cricket Team arrive at Thiruvananthapuram airport...

Last Rites By Son: Emotional Scenes At Funeral Of Ajit Pawar Aide7:20

Last Rites By Son: Emotional Scenes At Funeral Of Ajit...

Nora Sets the Internet on Fire in Stunning Black Dress0:56

Nora Sets the Internet on Fire in Stunning Black Dress

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO