Home  » Cricket » Arun Jaitley Stadium receives hoax bomb threat

Arun Jaitley Stadium receives hoax bomb threat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
May 09, 2025 17:13 IST

Teams of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and dog squad, along with Delhi Police teams rushed to the Arun Jaitley Stadium after the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Friday received a bomb threat which turned out to be hoax, an official said.

Arun-Jaitley-Stadium

IMAGE: Security has been beefed up at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, home ground of IPL side Delhi Capitals, following a bomb threat. Photograph: BCCI

"We received a bomb threat via email on the address of DDCA. We immediately forwarded it to Delhi Police. The Delhi Police bomb squad came and inspected the whole venue. Nothing was found," DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma said.

Sources in the Delhi Police said that multiple teams were immediately rushed to the stadium and the location was checked thoroughly.

"Nothing suspicious was found. Further, we have stepped up security in and around the stadium," said the source. 

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals play their home games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium stadium.

 

The 2025 edition of the IPL was suspended for a week on Friday in view of the deepening military confrontation between India and Pakistan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
IPL SUSPENDED amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions
Pandemic... And Now War! What It Takes To Halt The IPL
IPL in September? Here's what we know so far
'Forever indebted': Kohli's emotional tribute to soldiers
Nation first: IPL halted as teams salute Armed Forces
