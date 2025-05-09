Arun Jaitley Stadium receives hoax bomb threat

Teams of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and dog squad, along with Delhi Police teams rushed to the Arun Jaitley Stadium after the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Friday received a bomb threat which turned out to be hoax, an official said.

IMAGE: Security has been beefed up at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, home ground of IPL side Delhi Capitals, following a bomb threat. Photograph: BCCI

"We received a bomb threat via email on the address of DDCA. We immediately forwarded it to Delhi Police. The Delhi Police bomb squad came and inspected the whole venue. Nothing was found," DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma said.

Sources in the Delhi Police said that multiple teams were immediately rushed to the stadium and the location was checked thoroughly.

"Nothing suspicious was found. Further, we have stepped up security in and around the stadium," said the source.

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals play their home games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium stadium.

The 2025 edition of the IPL was suspended for a week on Friday in view of the deepening military confrontation between India and Pakistan.