Robots Are Now Running Marathons!

On Saturday, April 19, 2025, the world's first Humanoid Robot Half Marathon was held alongside the annual Beijing E-Town Half Marathon in the Yizhuang economic-technological development Area.
This race featured 21 humanoid robots competing on a 21.1 kilometre course parallel to over 12,000 human runners.
The robots were accompanied by human trainers, some of whom had to physically support the machines during the race.
The winning robot was Tiangong Ultra, from the Beijing Innovation Center of Human Robotics, with a time of 2 hours and 40 minutes.
The men's winner of the race had a time of 1 hour and 2 minutes.
