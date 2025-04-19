HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Robots Are Now Running Marathons!

Robots Are Now Running Marathons!

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: April 19, 2025 18:39 IST

x

IMAGE: Tiangong Ultra wins the race. Photographs: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

On Saturday, April 19, 2025, the world's first Humanoid Robot Half Marathon was held alongside the annual Beijing E-Town Half Marathon in the Yizhuang economic-technological development Area.

This race featured 21 humanoid robots competing on a 21.1 kilometre course parallel to over 12,000 human runners. ​

The robots were accompanied by human trainers, some of whom had to physically support the machines during the race.

The winning robot was Tiangong Ultra, from the Beijing Innovation Center of Human Robotics, with a time of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The men's winner of the race had a time of 1 hour and 2 minutes.

 

IMAGE: Humanoid robot Tiangong participates in the E-Town Half Marathon.

 

IMAGE: A robot is supported by an engineer after it fell at the starting line.

 

IMAGE: An engineer falls as the robot Shennong crashes into a barrier during the race.

 

IMAGE: Support engineers run -- or is it amble? -- with the robot Noetix N2.

 

IMAGE: An engineer supports robot Unitree G1 during the race.

 

IMAGE: Engineers run with the robot Ti5 T170.

 

IMAGE: Robot Mini Hi participates with a pair of sneakers.

 

IMAGE: Engineers run with the robot 0306 Little Giant.

 

IMAGE: Engineers run with a robot, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Spectators interact with Noetix N2 after it finished in second place.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Who's Shaking Boom Boom's Hand?
Who's Shaking Boom Boom's Hand?
Met Ameca, The Humanoid Robot?
Met Ameca, The Humanoid Robot?
PIX: Humanoid robot ARTEMIS ready to play some soccer!
PIX: Humanoid robot ARTEMIS ready to play some soccer!
Even robots can't resist Shah Rukh Khan!
Even robots can't resist Shah Rukh Khan!
Want A Selfie With A Robot?
Want A Selfie With A Robot?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Poonam Dhillon's Top 7 Songs

webstory image 2

Madras Tomato Rice: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

VIDEOS

Windstorm wreaks havoc across Jammu region7:47

Windstorm wreaks havoc across Jammu region

Seelampur murder case: Delhi Police arrest 'Lady Don' Zikra1:05

Seelampur murder case: Delhi Police arrest 'Lady Don' Zikra

Gauri Khan rocks the Boss Lady look1:02

Gauri Khan rocks the Boss Lady look

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD