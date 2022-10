Ameca is an advanced humanoid robot built for human-robot interaction. It has a modular design which enables easy upgrade of hardware and software.

All the modules of the robot can run independently -- just a head, or even only an arm, full robot is not required.

It connects to the cloud to get the latest updates and can be customised and controlled.

IMAGE: Ameca greets visitors to the Museum of the Future's 'Tomorrow Today' exhibition in Dubai. All photographs: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

IMAGE: Ameca interacts with Majed Al Mansoori, the museum's deputy executive director.

IMAGE: Ameca interacts with visitors.

IMAGE: Visitors interact with the robot.

IMAGE: Other futuristic exhibits at the museum.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com