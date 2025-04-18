Who's Shaking Boom Boom's Hand?

Apart from being a spectacle of high-octane cricket and entertainment, the Indian Premier League has always embraced technology to enhance player performance and fan experience.

IPL 2025 is no different. This year, the showstopper is a robotic dog, which has instantly become a hit among players, experts and fans alike.

The robotic camera dog, which primarily films the players, capturing behind-the-scenes footage during training sessions, pre-match routines, and post-match interactions, is also seen playing around with them.

On Thursday, ahead of the match between the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede stadium, players from both sides were spotted playfully engaging with the robotic canine.

The four-legged gadget, which can walk, run, jump, and stand on its hind legs, was seen casually strolling around the park, offering high-fives to those who greeted it.

Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma and Mohammed Shami were seen taking a keen interest in the futuristic gadget, shaking hands with it and giving it a gentle pat in the middle of their warm-up drills.

The BCCI has asked fans to name the pooch from a list that features Buddy, Jaffa, Champak and Chulbul. Our vote is a firm NOTA. Give us better options, BCCI guys!

Photographs: BCCI