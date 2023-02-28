News
Rediff.com  » News » Want A Selfie With A Robot?

Want A Selfie With A Robot?

By REDIFF NEWS
February 28, 2023 13:15 IST
Glimpses from the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona.

The four-day annual trade show dedicated to the mobile communications industry ends on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

 

IMAGE: A man takes a picture with a robot. All Photographs: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A robot gives glasses to a guests.

 

IMAGE: A robot informs the guest about test results at the Catalonia stand.

 

IMAGE: A robot displayed at the Mobile World Congress 2023.

 

IMAGE: A guest wears a Varjo's human-eye resolution VR headset to learn about human anatomy.

 

IMAGE: A woman visits a video experience zone.

 

IMAGE: Virtual reality devices displayed at a SK Telecom showroom.

 

IMAGE: Visitors at the Mobile World Congress 2023.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
