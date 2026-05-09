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Home  » News » Robbery Accused Shot During Arrest In Sultanpur

Robbery Accused Shot During Arrest In Sultanpur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 09, 2026 10:31 IST

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In Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a robbery suspect was shot and apprehended by police while allegedly dividing stolen money with accomplices, leading to their arrest and the recovery of key evidence.

Key Points

  • Robbery accused Pratik Bharti was shot in the leg during a police encounter in Sultanpur.
  • Bharti and three associates were arrested for their involvement in a robbery that occurred on May 7.
  • Police recovered Rs 24,500 and a motorcycle allegedly used in the robbery.
  • The robbery victim, Ramakrishna Vishwakarma, claimed to have been robbed of Rs 32,000 at gunpoint.

A robbery accused was shot at and arrested here when he met his associates to divide the loot, a police officer said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Brij Narayan Singh said that around 2.30 am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, information was received that some of the people involved in a robbery on May 7 had gathered at a spot. 

 

Police Confrontation and Arrest Details

When the local police and an SOG team surrounded the criminals, they opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate in self-defence, the officer said. 

One of the alleged criminals, Pratik Bharti, was shot in the leg. He was taken to the district hospital for treatment. 

Bharti's associates, Prince, Sufiyan, and Anubhav, were also arrested after the confrontation. 

Recovery of Stolen Goods

The police seized a motorcycle allegedly used in the robbery and recovered Rs 24,500 from the accused.

Brij Narayan Singh said that on May 7, Ramakrishna Vishwakarma, a collection agent for a microfinance firm, alleged that he had been robbed at gunpoint of Rs 32,000.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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