Rishikesh Camp Operator Arrested After Tourist Assault

A Rishikesh camp operator and his associates face charges after allegedly assaulting Delhi tourists who complained about loud music, sparking a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A camp operator and three associates in Rishikesh have been booked for allegedly assaulting tourists from Delhi.

The assault occurred at 'Camp Haveli' in Shivpuri after the tourists requested the camp operator to lower the volume of a DJ system.

The camp operator and his associates allegedly entered the tourists' room and physically assaulted them around 2:30 am.

Police have registered a case based on a written complaint and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Four persons including a camp operator have been booked for allegedly assaulting a group of tourists from Delhi staying at a camp in Shivpuri, located near Muni Ki Reti area here, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place early Saturday at 'Camp Haveli', situated on the Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway.

The case was registered based on a written complaint by Deepak Soni, a tourist from Delhi's Uttam Nagar.

Muni Ki Reti Station House Officer Pradeep Chauhan said according to the complaint, Deepak Soni and his friend Saurabh Seth were staying at the camp on Friday. Following dinner that night, the duo requested the camp operator to lower the volume of the DJ system that was playing within the camp premises as it was hampering their sleep.

Enraged by this request, the camp operator allegedly abused them verbally, and threatened them.

According to the complaint, around 2.30 am in the night, the operator -- accompanied by three associates -- entered the tourists' room and physically assaulted them.

The police said a case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated, and further action will be taken based on the findings.