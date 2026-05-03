Uttarakhand Police Rescue Char Dham Tourists After Assault

Uttarakhand Police rescued a group of Char Dham tourists after they were allegedly harassed and assaulted by their travel guide, highlighting the importance of verifying travel arrangements for a safe pilgrimage.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com

Key Points Uttarakhand Police rescued 19 Char Dham tourists after they were allegedly assaulted by their travel guide.

The Delhi-based tourist group booked their trip through 'Your Tripmate' and paid an advance of Rs 1.14 lakh.

The travel guide allegedly assaulted the tourists at a dinner stop, causing injuries and distress.

Police coordinated a full refund for the tourists and ensured their safe onward journey.

Authorities took action against the guide under the Police Act and advised tourists to verify travel agency credentials.

Uttarakhand Police rescued a 19-member Char Dham tourist group after they were allegedly harassed and physically assaulted by a travel guide near a food joint here, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, the Delhi-based group booked a vehicle through the online agency "Your Tripmate" for the pilgrimage and paid an advance of Rs 1.14 lakh.

Guide Assaults Tourists During Char Dham Pilgrimage

The guide allegedly assaulted the tourists during a stop at Jyoti Dhaba for dinner on Saturday night. One passenger suffered facial injuries while another had his clothes torn during the scuffle, a police officer said.

The tourists belonged to various states, including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kolkata. Both the driver and the guide, Anmol, are Delhi residents, a police officer said.

Police Intervention and Tourist Assistance

Anurag Patel, a group member, contacted the police at 11 pm, complaining that the guide behaved rudely throughout the journey from Delhi.

A team of Pauri Police reached the spot immediately and moved the group to the Srinagar police station for safety.

The group included women and girls who were visibly shaken. One girl fainted at the station but recovered after receiving assistance from the police team, they said.

Resolution and Travel Advisory

Police contacted the travel agency and coordinated a full refund of the Rs 1.14 lakh advance payment, the officer said, adding that the staff also offered food and lodging to the stranded group.

The tourists chose to continue their journey. Police ensured their safe departure for the onward journey, the officer said.

Authorities took action against the guide under the Police Act and sent him back to Delhi.

Pauri police advised tourists to verify the registration and terms of travel agencies before booking. They urged travellers to keep all payment documents safe to avoid fraud.