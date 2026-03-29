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Home  » News » Two Arrested After Man Tied to Pole and Beaten in Pilibhit

Two Arrested After Man Tied to Pole and Beaten in Pilibhit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 29, 2026 17:56 IST

Police in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested two people after a disturbing video emerged showing a young man tied to a pole and beaten for allegedly visiting his girlfriend, sparking outrage and a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old man was allegedly tied to an electricity pole and brutally beaten in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.
  • Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the assault, which was captured in a viral video.
  • The incident reportedly occurred after the man visited his girlfriend in Pauta Kala village.
  • An FIR has been registered against three named accused and several unidentified individuals based on the victim's father's complaint.
  • The victim was allegedly intercepted, tied to a pole, and assaulted with kicks, punches, and sticks.

After the video surfaced on social media, police registered a case and arrested two accused, while efforts are underway to nab the remaining suspects, officials said.

The incident took place in Pauta Kala village in the Barkheda area, where Arif, 22, had reportedly been missing for the past three days, police said.

 

Barkheda Station House Officer (SHO) said that an FIR was registered against three named accused and one unidentified person based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, Shafiq Shah.

In his complaint, Shah alleged that when his son had left home around 4 pm on March 24 for the railway station via Khamariya village, the accused, identified as Talib, Kaiser and Pappu, along with 10â 12 other villagers, intercepted Arif on the way.

"They tied him to an electricity pole using a rope and thrashed him with kicks, punches and sticks," the complainant said.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that Arif had allegedly gone to meet his girlfriend in the village, following which her family members and some villagers caught him.

They allegedly stripped him, tied him to a pole and assaulted him for hours, video of which has gone viral on social media, prompting police to register a case, they said.

A detailed probe is on in the matter, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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