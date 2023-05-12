Rift in Rajasthan party unit ahead of polls, Cong to hold meet

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has called a meeting of all co-incharges of the party of the poll-bound state on Friday.

IMAGE: Congress leader Sachin Pilot speaks to the media over 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra', in Ajmer, Rajasthan on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra will also attend the meeting.

The meeting is to be held amid fresh trouble in the Rajasthan Congress in the wake of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's recent statement that his predecessor Vasundhara Raje helped him save his government in 2020.

Sachin Pilot announced on Tuesday that he will take out a 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' against the 'inaction of the Rajasthan government' with regard to the alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state.

The five-day Jan Sangharsh Yatra started on Thursday from Ajmer and will culminate at Jaipur.

Pilot held a day-long fast last month, despite the party high command cautioning him against it, seeking to step up pressure on the Gehlot government to order a probe into alleged graft into the previous Congress rule in the state.

Gehlot and Pilot have been at odds, with both taking potshots at each other before the high command brokered a tenuous truce.

With Rajasthan set to go to polls later this year, the latest flashpoint between Gehlot and Pilot could be a cause for concern for the Congress.