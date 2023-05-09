Gehlot's boss seems to be Vasundhara, not Sonia: Pilot takes a dig

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's speech in Dholpur reflects that his leader is Vasundhara Raje and not Sonia Gandhi, Sachin Pilot said in a no holds barred attack against his party colleague on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Sachin Pilot with Ashok Gehlot. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Congress leader also categorically denied Gehlot's charges during his speech on Sunday that the MLAs who rebelled against him in 2020 had taken money from the BJP and they should return the money to Amit Shah.

Pilot, Gehlot's former deputy, also announced a 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur on May 11 to raise issues of corruption.

”After listening to the chief minister's speech in Dholpur, it seems the CM's leader is not Sonia Gandhi, his leader is Vasundhara Raje Scindia,” Pilot told reporters.

Addressing a programme in Dholpur on Sunday, Gehlot claimed that he survived the 2020 revolt by some Congress MLAs because BJP leaders Vasundhara Raje and Kailash Meghwal refused to support a conspiracy to topple an elected government through money power.

Pilot also said it is wrong to make allegations against own (Congress) leaders.

”It is condemnable. I categorically deny false and baseless allegations,” he said.