Revealed! What Arvind Kejriwal's future plans are

Arvind Kerjiwal, who resigned as Delhi chief minister on Tuesday, is likely to focus on galvanising the AAP cadres and rebuilding trust among the people before the assembly polls, a senior functionary said.

IMAGE: AAP leader and Delhi CM-designate Aatishi stakes claim to form the new government before Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, at the LG Secretariat, New Delhi, September 17, 2024, in the presence of outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party cadre has "weakened" due to Kejriwal's prolonged arrest on corruption charges, the functionary added.

Kejriwal, who is also the AAP convener, is going to hold a massive poll campaigning in Haryana, where the election is scheduled on October 5. He may also hold road shows in places where the party hopes to do well in Jammu and Kashmir where the elections are happening in three phases till October 1, the functionary said.

According to a senior party leader, massive door-to-door campaigning a ward wise has been planned for Kejriwal in the national capital.

"Delhi may witness assembly elections in February, 2025. Before that, the party has four months to make strategies and rebuild the trust among the voters of AAP. The party's national convener has the potential to do so," the leader, requesting anonymity, told PTI.

A bureaucrat-turned-politician, Kejriwal is known for his knack for influencing people by his grassroots politics and activism.

"Despite his arrest, the party did not break as expected by our opposition. Not only the senior party leaders but also our ground workers were on the firm belief that everything will be fine. The ground workers used to ask us, when would he be out," the leader said.

"Now he (Kejriwal) is out. He just needs to reach out to these people and strengthen them. They still have very high hopes from him," he added.

The party sources said Kejriwal will also tour Punjab to meet the functionaries there to regain trust. The party has planned his road shows and rallies in Haryana. He may also travel to Jharkhand and Maharashtra where the Election Commission postponed the elections due to the inclusion of polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The AAP sources said Kejriwal may also campaign in Jammu and Kashmir where the party is expecting to perform better.

Kejriwal, while announcing his resignation on Sunday, said, "I will only sit on CM's chair after people give me a certificate of honesty. Want to give agnipariksha after coming out of jail."

He said, "I will become chief minister and Manish Sisodia deputy CM only when people say we are honest."

Kejriwal was released on bail from Tihar on September 13. He was arrested in the excise policy graft case and remained in jail for over five months.

While addressing the party workers, Kejriwal demanded that the Delhi elections be held in November along with Maharashtra.