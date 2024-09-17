News
Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi CM

Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 17, 2024 17:19 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tendered his resignation to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday.

IMAGE: AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor reached the LG Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon along with his Cabinet colleagues.

 

AAP leader Atishi, who was earlier in the day chosen as Kejriwal's successor at a legislature party meeting, was also accompanying him.

Kejriwal announced on Sunday his decision to resign from the post of chief minister of Delhi.

He said then that he would only sit on the CM's chair when the people give him a 'certificate of honesty'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
