Rediff.com  » News » Atishi to replace Kejriwal as new Delhi CM

Atishi to replace Kejriwal as new Delhi CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: September 17, 2024 12:10 IST
Senior Aam aadmi Party leader Atishi will be the new chief minister of Delhi, the party unanimously agreed on Tuesday after Arvind Kejriwal proposed her name as his successor in a meeting of the party's legislators.

IMAGE: Atishi is a key face of the party as well as the government and holds multiple portfolios. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kejriwal, who was released from jail on Friday, announced on Sunday that he would resign from the post and would only return if people give him a certificate of honesty.

 

Atishi is a key face of the party as well as the government and holds multiple portfolios, including finance, education and PWD. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
