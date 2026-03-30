Road Rage Incident Turns Fatal: Retired Brigadier Killed in Dehradun Crossfire

A retired Army brigadier tragically lost his life in Dehradun after being caught in the crossfire of a road rage shooting, prompting a police investigation and manhunt for the suspects.

Photograph: Screen grab Dehradun Police/Facebook

Key Points A retired Army brigadier was fatally shot during a road rage incident in Dehradun.

The incident involved occupants of a Fortuner and a Scorpio N arguing over right-of-way on Mussoorie Road.

Shots fired at the Fortuner's tyres struck the brigadier, who was out for a morning walk.

Police have launched a search operation and are reviewing CCTV footage to apprehend the suspects involved in the fatal road rage incident.

The occupants of the Scorpio allegedly assaulted the people inside the Fortuner and vandalised the vehicle after the shooting.

A retired Army brigadier was killed here after he was caught in cross firing between two car occupants during a road rage incident on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Johri village on Mussoorie Road when an argument broke out between the occupants of a Delhi-registered Fortuner and a Scorpio N over giving way, they said.

As the argument escalated, the occupants in the Scorpio allegedly chased the Fortuner and opened fire at its tyres, but a bullet struck retired Army brigadier Mukesh Joshi (74), who was out for his morning walk, police said.

Joshi was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment, they added.

According to the police, after a bullet hit the Fortuner's tyre, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into a roadside tree near the Government Primary School in Johri.

The occupants of the Scorpio then assaulted the people inside the Fortuner and vandalised the vehicle, police said.

Two occupants of the Fortuner were injured in the incident and were taken to a hospital by their co-passengers After the incident, all the accused travelling in the Scorpio fled the scene, a senior police officer said.

Upon receiving information, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobal, along with other officials, visited the spot to take stock of the situation and then visited the hospital to gather details from the victims.

Police Investigation Underway

Dehradun Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Kumar said roadblocks have been set up across the entire district, and an intensive search operation is underway to arrest the accused.

He added that footage from CCTV cameras installed at the crime scene and on surrounding routes is being scrutinised.